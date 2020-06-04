Feel good news: Bell ringing, meal giving and group slimming

ALL AREAS: Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has awarded £3,000 to both Slough Borough Council and the Royal Borough.

SSEN’s Resilient Communities Fund (RCF) was repurposed in March to support local efforts in helping those most vulnerable during the pandemic.

The money for the Royal Borough will go towards providing food and materials to vulnerable community members, while the money to Slough Council will go towards enabling volunteers to support community coronavirus initiatives.

All successful applicants met the fund requirements of providing extra help to those self-isolating or shielding, such as the elderly or those with underlying health conditions.

Danielle Royce, SSEN’s Head of Region for Thames Valley said: “It’s heartening to see how quickly the communities across our local region have worked together to support those in need of assistance during this challenging time.”

BURNHAM: Parkinson’s UK had praised a 90-year-old bell ringer, who has been ringing to fundraise for the charity, saying that it ‘his efforts will make a real difference to the Parkinson’s community’.

Cliff Blundell spent the entire month of May ringing to fundraise for the charity as part of the 2.6 challenge.

Katherine Crawford, director of services at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are so thrilled that Cliff has taken on this amazing 2.6 Challenge for Parkinson’s UK, especially during this difficult time.

“His efforts will make a real difference to the Parkinson’s community, which needs support from Parkinson’s UK more than ever before.

"We are adapting to the current crisis by boosting our helpline capacity, building the online Parkinson’s community and making sure people who normally receive face-to-face support continue to do so in new ways.”

MAIDENHEAD: A household caterer who had to put her business on hold because of coronavirus is providing meals to those in need with support from her family and customers.

Shilpam Bidasaria, 43, runs her takeaway and catering business, Desi Flavorz, out of her home inSt Marks Crescent serving up authentic vegetarian dishes from all over India.

Without her usual support staff, but with the help of her husband Kishanlal, 48, daughter, Brindah, 16, and six-year-old son, Vivaan, Shilpam has made more than 1,000 meals for NHS staff in seven hospitals, including Wexham Park.

“We were overwhelmed with the response of our customers, friends and clients when they all came forward to sponsor these meals,” said Shilpam.

“We didn’t start a funding page, but people from all over came to support us.”

Shilpam is now focusing her efforts on providing meals for The Brett Foundation and Maidenhead Foodshare.

Find out more about Desi Flavours at desiflavorz.com or on Facebook at m.facebook.com/desiflavorz/

MAIDENHEAD: Although lockdown has led many people to put on weight there is one group who between them has lost 55 stone and 3lbs since restrictions began on March 23.

A total of 71 members from two Slimming World groups are achieving their weight loss goals with the help and encouragement of Slimming World consultant Nancy Russell.

Nancy has ensured her members can continue on their weight loss journeys by making weekly meetings virtual.

“It is an amazing story considering how many people have really struggled and actually put on weight [during lockdown],” said Nancy.

Her advice to anyone struggling with their weight is ‘get support’.

Diane Lee has lost 1stone 13lbs during lockdown, and almost four stone since January, but says she could not have done it without Nancy and the other Slimming World members.

“I can only recommend that anyone who is struggling with their weight, to join a local group,” she said.

To join one of Nancy’s Slimming World groups call her on 07903 383889 and to find out more about other SW groups in Maidenhead go to www.facebook.com/SWmaidenheadgroups/

BRAYWICK: Funding from two sources totalling £15,000 will help SportsAble through the impact of coronavirus.

A donation of £5,000 has been given to the disability sports club by Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby, which funds projects that support children and young people with disabilities or living in disadvantage.

The remainder of the money has come from Sport England, which is committing up to £210million of funding to help the sport and physical activity sector through the ongoing coronavirus crisis.