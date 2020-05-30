Remember When: A raft of fun for ducks, young farmers and a football team

1985: Crowds flocked in their thousands to Marlow Round Table’s May fair – making it the most successful ever.

One of the most popular events was the duck dash, which saw 1,500 plastic ducks race down the Thames.

1985: About 100 regulars from The Royal Foresters cider house, in Drift Road, took part in a fun run to raise funds for the heart research department at St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

Wearing fancy dress, the sponsored competitors ran along Drift Road to a public footpath which took them back to the pub – a distance of about three-and-a-half miles.

1985: Wellies and waterproofs were the order of the day as rainstorms washed out the bank holiday weekend.

But the rain could not dampen the spirits of local guides celebrating the organisation’s 75th anniversary.

More than 100 girls spent the week in camp at Shottesbrooke, living the outdoor life as one big family.

1990: Engineering apprentices from Windsor and Maidenhead College raised about £1,000 for ITV’s Telethon through a sponsored raft marathon to Teddington.

The event nearly had to be cancelled when the engine from the college’s support boat was stolen, but fortunately New Taplow Paper Mill saved the day by providing a new boat and helping with the raft.

1995: Youngsters from Boyn Hill Football Club spent the bank holiday weekend competing with members of FC Rungdorf in

Germany (main picture).

Thirteen boys from the club packed their bags to stay with football families from Maidenhead’s twin town of Bad Godesberg.

In the first game they won 4-2 but the German side exacted revenge with a 5-2 victory in the second match.

1995: Young farmers from all over Berkshire flocked to Maidenhead for their biggest annual event, the Berkshire Country Fayre.

The event, in its 51st year, was organised by the Maidenhead and District Young Farmers’ Club at Knowl Hill.

Club members, aged 10 to 26, spent the day in friendly competition as they were tested on a range of skills.