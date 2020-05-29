Royal Borough's garden in Bloom competition goes virtual

The Royal Borough’s Garden in Bloom competition is going virtual this year.

Usually the annual event is judged in person by Maidenhead and Windsor ward councillors but because of coronavirus the green-fingered are being asked to submit their entries via email instead.

“We didn’t want to miss the opportunity to recognise the fantastic gardens in our borough,” said Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s), lead member for environmental services.

“Especially at a time when they are proving so beneficial to our mental health.”

She added: “It is cheering to know how many households have sought solace in their gardens or allotments, or spent time cultivating plants on windowsills or in window boxes.”

The competition launched last week with the help of MP Theresa May, who submitted a photo of herself in her garden, which includes a shaded area left undisturbed for wildlife.

Competition categories are:

Blooming Beautiful – For gardens to be proud of, the more colour the better

Grown at Home – To show-off homegrown fruit and/or vegetables

Back to Nature – Any part of the garden that attracts wildlife, including ponds, bug hotels, and bird baths

Nature Indoors – For houseplants, and other ‘small place’ solutions

Utterly Upcycled – Repurposed items that take on a whole new use in the garden, such as an old bookshelf turned into a raised bed, or a bath used as a planter.

The deadline to enter is midnight Sunday, July 12. Winners for each category will receive a virtual rosette.

Enter the competition by selecting a single category and sending a photograph, your name, and ward to gib@rbwm.gov.uk

The Windsor and Maidenhead Liberal Democrats have also launched a garden in bloom competition.

Cllr Joshua Reynolds (Lib Dem, Furze Platt) said: "I’m glad that the Royal Borough has adopted a new Garden in Bloom competition for 2020.

"The competition launched by the Lib Dems a few weeks ago has already had many fantastic submissions showcasing the wonderful gardens that Windsor and Maidenhead residents have."

To enter this competition got to the Liberal Democrats website.

Cllr Donna Stimson also encouraged people to share their photos and creative ideas to EcoWAM's Facebook Page, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

EcoWAM is a community space online that was set up during the lockdown to help families learn more about sustainablilty and the natural world around them.