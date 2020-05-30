Coronavirus postpones ballet dancers time to shine

A young ballet dancer is looking forward to performing with the English Youth Ballet (EYB) later this year.

Amelia Milton, 17, successfully auditioned with the EYB for a part in its production of ‘Giselle’ in November.

Established in 1998 the EYB gives young dancers outside London the chance to perform alongside professionals in full length productions of classical ballets in regional theatres.

The haunting and romantic ballet was due to be performed on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4 at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre. It has now been postponed to three performances between Thursday, October 29-31.

A year 12 student at The Abbey School in Reading, Amelia, who also dances modern styles and contemporary, will play the part of a lady in waiting.

The aspiring choreographer is also attending grade seven ballet under the Royal Academy of Dance, and has weekly classes at the Pat Steel School of Dance in Beaconsfield.

Amelia said she feels ‘proud to be performing alongside professional members of the English Youth Ballet’ and also ‘a sense of duty’ to put into practice what she has learnt from them during rehearsals.

“I am most looking forward to the excitement and stimulus of the audience, and, after the rehearsals, bringing real live emotion into the ballet,” she said.