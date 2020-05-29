SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 29
22 °C
Sat, 30
23 °C
Sun, 31
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Maidenhead Waterways get a bank holiday spring clean

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    Volunteers headed to town on bank holiday Monday to clean up the waterway, removing weeds and litter to help encourage wildlife and spruce up the town.

    Richard Davenport is chairman of trustees for the volunteer group responsible for the clean-up, Maidenhead Waterways.

    “Residents were beginning to ask why the weed and litter was being allowed to build up,” he said.

    “In the current emergency, the Royal Borough is not yet able to implement its maintenance programme, so the volunteers are helping out in the meantime.”

    Mr Davenport was joined by Ian Caird, Andrew Ingram and Mark Loader. The group observed social distancing and received encouragement and praise from passers-by.

    “Maintenance will be easier once access for boats is improved in the future, and this will be important to make the most of this invaluable natural corridor through the town,” said Mr Davenport.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved