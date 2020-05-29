Maidenhead Waterways get a bank holiday spring clean

Volunteers headed to town on bank holiday Monday to clean up the waterway, removing weeds and litter to help encourage wildlife and spruce up the town.

Richard Davenport is chairman of trustees for the volunteer group responsible for the clean-up, Maidenhead Waterways.

“Residents were beginning to ask why the weed and litter was being allowed to build up,” he said.

“In the current emergency, the Royal Borough is not yet able to implement its maintenance programme, so the volunteers are helping out in the meantime.”

Mr Davenport was joined by Ian Caird, Andrew Ingram and Mark Loader. The group observed social distancing and received encouragement and praise from passers-by.

“Maintenance will be easier once access for boats is improved in the future, and this will be important to make the most of this invaluable natural corridor through the town,” said Mr Davenport.