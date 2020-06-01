Photographer snaps free family protraits for charity

A professional photographer in Maidenhead has raised £455 for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice by taking photos of families on their doorsteps.

Lucy Brooker was inspired after facing questions from her four-year-old about who was living in the neighbouring houses. Her two children come with her to the shoots.

“It was so nice to

do something for Alexander Devine, something to get the children motivated,” said Lucy.

“I hope we will look back at this time fondly and remember it was the chance to bond, meet our neighbours and feel a real sense of community.”

Fundraising manager at Alexander Devine, Harjit Bola, said:

“At the moment we’re reliant on the generosity of the community and it's brilliant to see our fundraisers being so creative.”