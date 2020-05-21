Maidenhead estate agents expect market to 'bounce back 'after lockdown

Estate agents in Maidenhead said it's been an ‘encouraging’ first week back and expect the market to bounce back after the Government said face-to-face viewings could resume.

Independent estate agent Braxton offered virtual viewings throughout lockdown and since it officially re-opened on Wednesday, May 13 has had four offers on properties with two already agreed.

Geoff Tomlinson, owner of the estate agent, based in Maidenhead High Street, has been encouraged by the response and said he ‘wouldn’t be surprised if the market bounced back quickly’.

He said people wanting to move outside of London to areas with more green space and people wanting bigger properties following increased home working have contributed to demand.

He added: “When lockdown was announced I had a huge concern, we were looking at the cashflow sheet thinking how long can we last, the reality is it hasn’t been anywhere near as bad as I thought it would be. I’m reasonably confident that in a few months the market will be back where it should be.”

The majority of Braxton staff have been working from home during lockdown with a few now working from the office with social distancing in place.

“It’s certainly made us all think different about how we operate,” he added.

“The idea of being able to work remotely has been great, we’ve had various sales meetings, board meetings, all conducted via Zoom and Teams.”

Kirkwood Personal Estate Agents has also seen a rise in demand due to lockdown.

Suzy Kirkwood, owner, said: “We’re getting a lot of enquires, 90 per cent of them do appear to be from people coming out of the renting market.

“People living in flats realise the benefits of having a garden, Maidenhead has a lot of countryside around it and it’s a great destination for people to move within.”

Both estate agents have had to adapt to how they work and are now offering socially distanced viewings.

Suzy said: “We offer PPE and we allow a maximum of two adults per viewing from the same household.

“We also allow a certain amount of time between viewings and disinfect the door handles after so the risk is kept to a minimum.”

During a viewing the owner will be asked to

vacate the property and leave all the windows and doors open before it can take place.

Visit www.kirkwoodea.co.uk and www.braxtons.co.uk to find out more.