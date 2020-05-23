Broadcaster drops into virtual Claires Court classroom

A well-known broadcaster was a guest speaker in a virtual classroom at Claires Court Junior Girls last week.

Sports presenter and journalist, Charlie Webster, dropped into the Year 6 class to discuss the school’s ‘thinking big’ topic centred on overcoming challenges in life and the importance of mental health.

Charlie explained that she deals with challenges in life by breaking things ‘into small steps and bite-size pieces’ which ‘helps things seem more manageable and less overwhelming’.

Addressing the pupils, she said: “Remember, everybody has days where they feel fed up, anxious and just ‘not in the mood’ – and that is perfectly normal.

"It’s not about not having those feelings, it’s about recognising that it’s ok to have them and being kind to yourself when you do.”

Charlie described it as an ‘open conversation’ which she believes ‘is so important for young people right now’.

Charlie has launched a podcast called ‘My sporting mind’ where she talks to top sports stars about their journey with mental health and wellbeing. Visit charliewebster.com to listen.