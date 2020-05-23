A vet and her miniature Shetland pony raise £2,000 by walking a marathon

An equine vet has raised more than £2,000 for an animal welfare charity after completing a walking marathon alongside her miniature Shetland pony.

Helen Bickerton, 34, from Maidenhead, and 11-year-old Henry walked the 26.2 miles of the London marathon in aid of the ‘2.6 challenge’.

The fundraising event encouraged people to carry out an activity, which included the numbers ‘26’ or’ 2.6’, in place of the marathon, which is postponed because of coronavirus until Sunday, October 4.

The challenge was held over a week from Sunday, April 26, the date the race had been scheduled to start.

Helen and Henry began their marathon on the Sunday and after walking four miles a day they finished on Friday, May 1, raising £2,071 for The Brooke.

The international charity protects and improves the lives of horses, donkeys and mules, which give people in the developing world the opportunity to work their way out of poverty.

Helen said: “Henry’s walk can be quite slow, he averages about 2.7 miles per hour, so we do a fair amount of trotting too.

“I let him set the pace, since this challenge is about animal welfare it wouldn’t be appropriate to be dragging him along behind me.”

Helen has been ‘delighted by everyone’s generosity’ which will see improvements to the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules, and the communities that depend on them, across the world.

To find out more about Brooke go to www.thebrooke.org