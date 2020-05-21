Positive news round-up: Scrubs, free grub and boost for football club

While the pandemic continues, we will be printing a weekly ‘positive news’ section. We are interested in stories about community spirit and people pulling together in these troubling times. Email news@baylismedia.co.uk with your good news.

BURCHETTS GREEN: Staff at Berkshire College of Agriculture have made 80 sets of scrubs and more face masks than they can count for frontline workers.

Domestic, property and client services manager, Janet Robertson, and members of her team, Wioletta Durlik, Jo Talarczyk and Dawn Shawcross, stitched the items at the college outside of their working hours.

They were stationed in The Zone, an area ordinarily used as a student common room, where there was enough space to leave two metres between each sewing station.

Janet said: “While much time and hard work has gone into creating these scrubs and masks, we couldn’t have done so without our support network donating sewing threads to keep the project going and kind words to keep our spirits up.

“It was a real team effort,” she added.

The production of face masks will continue, but the scrubs are now destined for frontline staff within the NHS and care sectors.

HOLYPORT: A regional housebuilder has donated £1,000 to Holyport Football Club.

The donation was made by Persimmon Homes North London through its Building Futures scheme which supports community groups working with under 18s in education and arts, health, and sport.

Based in Clare Road, Holyport FC was founded in 1897 and runs teams for u17s and u9s, as well as a first team, ladies’ teams and a veteran’s team.

Spokesman for the club, Richard Tyrell, said: “We are delighted to receive this donation as it will help us improve our facilities.

“Our tea hut for match

days is a shed that we have converted but it has seen better days.

“We hope to improve it and put in a sink so that we can serve fresh food when things return to normal.

He added: “Our ultimate dream would be to build our own clubhouse and to keep going, season on season, and improve what we offer to grassroots footballers.”

Apply for a £1,000 share of the £1million Building Futures scheme by Sunday, May 31 at www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/

MAIDENHEAD: The heritage centre will mark another first when it hosts a lockdown lecture on Tuesday, May 26 to commemorate 80 years to the day since Operation Dynamo was launched to evacuate the trapped British Expeditionary Force from Dunkirk.

The lecture, at 2.30pm, will tell the story of the Dunkirk Little Ships, which assisted greatly in getting so many troops to safety.

There is a strong local connection, since a Bray boatman took part, while Heritage Centre researchers have the testimony of three local soldiers who were evacuated from Dunkirk.

The lockdown lecture is free. To receive an invitation, please email info@maidenheadheritage.org.uk

MAIDENHEAD: A seven-year-old has run and cycled 86km to raise money for charity.

Elvie Rayner, who lives in Maidenhead, completed her own duathlon over six days last week to raise funds for domestic abuse charity SafeLives.

Each day the Holy Trinity School student would run 4km and cycle between 10km and 12km.

So far Elvie has raised more than £700 for SafeLives,

surpassing her original target of £500. To see her fundraising page click here.

MARLOW: Tom Kerridge’s Meals from Marlow initiative has been delivering free

meals to care home staff around Marlow.

Earlier this month, the celebrity chef’s initiative teamed up with Cliveden Manor Care Home’s client

liaison manager Sarah Loveday.

Cliveden Manor, Meadowside Residential Care Home and Sir Aubrey Ward House received visits from the scheme, with staff given free meals to help support them during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sarah said: “We were all so delighted when Tom and his team offered to treat Marlow’s care home staff to their fantastic meals and desserts.

“Without exception, everyone has risen to the situation we are now all in, and are working so hard to keep our residents safe and keep their morale up.

“As well as carers and nurses, care homes have kitchen/restaurant teams, housekeeping and maintenance, reception, admin and activities staff. Everyone is working with a smile on their face and their dedication is second to none.

“Thank you to everyone from Meals from Marlow for your generosity – what a

fantastic gesture for Marlow’s care homes.”