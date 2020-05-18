Swan Upping ceremony cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The historic Swan Upping ceremony has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual census of the swan population on the River Thames was due to take place from July 13 to July 17.

The centuries-old tradition sees a flotilla of wooden skiffs travel along the thames, through Windsor and Maidenhead, to monitor the number of royal birds.

But Buckingham Palace confirmed today the event will not go ahead.

David Barber MVO, The Queen’s Swan Marker, said: “Although not unexpected, it is of course disappointing that members of the public and local schoolchildren will not be able to enjoy Swan Upping this year.

“It is always a great opportunity for the young people who attend to learn about mute swans, and see first-hand the health checks we carry out on every single family of swans along the river.”

The Queen’s Swan Marker is working with the Thames Swan Rescue Organisations to continue overseeing swan welfare as usual.