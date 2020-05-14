Hundreds of bicycle parking spaces installed at Maidenhead Station

When lockdown is over, many more commuters will now be able to cycle to Maidenhead Station, with work well underway on building hundreds of bicycle parking spaces.

As part of a £3.75million development of the railway station, a cycling hub is being constructed with spaces for 300 bicycles.

The development also includes the construction of improved crossings outside the station.

The hub, which is located in the station car park, is one of many elements being introduced by the council as part of its Cycling Action Plan, seeking to improve cycling infrastructure across the borough over the next 10 years.

The hub itself will be under cover, protecting cycles from the elements, but will not be lockable. However, CCTV cameras will monitor the hub to deter thieves.

The Cycling Action Plan, which was voted through by councillors in January 2019, is designed to increase cycle journeys in the borough by 20 per cent by 2024, increase the number of bikes on the roads and increase resident satisfaction in cycle routes.

It is not yet clear when the cycle hub will be completed.

A campaign has also been launched by the Windsor and Maidenhead Cycling Forum to make roads and pavements safer for cyclists and pedestrians who are social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

The forum is set to hold a video conference meeting on Tuesday and has invited any member of the public interested in the subject to get involved.

To find out more details email Derek Wilson on derekjohnwilson@btinternet.com