Maidenhead site subject to 17th planning application in 15 years

Plans have been submitted to build homes on a Maidenhead site that has been subject to 17 planning applications in the last 15 years.

An application to build six two-bedroom homes in two terraces at 31-33 Belmont Road has been submitted to the council.

Since 2006, the developer Leon Tusz has submitted 17 applications, seven of which have been approved, but none have been built.

In March 2019, an application to build two detached buildings with shared access on the site was permitted. Then, in June 2019, another application to build seven one-bed units in two buildings were given the green light.

Some of the plans that were refused or withdrawn included an application to build 10 flats in two blocks, and another to build four semi-detached houses on the site.

The latest plans, which were submitted to the council in March 2020 and include six parking spaces, have come under criticism from neighbours.

Those who have commented on the application have expressed concern about overdevelopment and the potential increased traffic and parking demands in Belmont Road, an already busy street.

Maidenhead Civic Society is also not in favour of the plans. Martin McNamee, chair of the society’s planning group, said: “The owner persists in attempting to squeeze as many bedrooms on to the site as possible, with a refused application for six two-bed dwellings being followed by a dismissed appeal in late 2019.

“The site is suitable for development and we regret that it remains vacant and unattractive.

“Persisting with an application for six two-bed dwellings is unacceptable and represents over-development of the site. Consequently we continue to object to this proposal and urge the owner to take up one of the two permitted planning options which were granted last year.”

A planning statement, issued by firm JCPC on behalf of the developer, states that the issues identified in previous applications have been addressed.

It states: “The revisions to the scheme deliver a development that in its design, layout, form and materials would appropriately respect the built character and appearance of the area, with the balance of hard and soft landscaping across the site frontage reflecting the character of the area.

“There would be no adverse effect on neighbouring residential amenity; an appropriate standard of living environment would be provided for future occupiers of the dwellings.”

To view the application in full visit http://publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/ and use reference 20/00559