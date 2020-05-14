Maidenhead Festvial moving online this weekend

Maidenhead Festival has moved online to provide free entertainment at home from this weekend.

Rather than taking place as usual in Kidwells Park, the annual festival, one of the biggest events on the Maidenhead calendar, will take place in living rooms across the town (and potentially even further afield) as it moves online due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As well as the main festival weekend, which will take place online on July 18 and 19, a series of smaller events will also take place on Saturday, May 16 and Saturday, June 20 to help keep spirits up and boredom down.

On Saturday, from 6.15pm, Abi Powell and Dan Pryde will be performing for the virtual crowds. The two acts will

be recognised by many as a regular fixture at pubs, clubs and festivals that take place in the area.

Abi, a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Bracknell, takes influence from the likes of Pink, The Script, James Arthur and Max Milner.

Meanwhile, Dan, a singer-songwriter from Burnham, is known for his covers of the likes of Oasis, The Sex Pistols and The Smashing Pumpkins, occasionally adding a folk/punk style.

Lisa Hunter, Maidenhead Festival chairman, said: “We were so sad to have to postpone this year’s event to

2021 but are thrilled that we can bring that festival spirit direct to people’s living rooms.

“We’re working hard on a series of events on May 16, June 20 and of course what would have been festival weekend, July 18 and 19, so keep an eye on our social media channels for more updates.

“We look forward to welcoming you along this Saturday, we are dedicated to bringing local talent to you so join us for a great night’s entertainment.”

The festival can be viewed live on Youtube or Facebook at www.youtube.com/ channel/UCPoerW_pv3bFfKQAM3MMT2Q or www.fb.com/MaidenheadFestival