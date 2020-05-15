Re:charge R&R 'ever so grateful' for Baylis grant

A Maidenhead charity which helps families with home life and parenting has said it is ‘ever so grateful’ for an emergency grant from the Louis Baylis Trust.

The Advertiser’s owner has handed Re:charge R&R £1,000 to help it deal with the coronavirus emergency.

It has been seven weeks since sessions were closed in March in light of the virus spreading, but the Baylis money has helped keep families involved digitally during the lockdown.

The charity usually runs weekly drop-in sessions at Larchfield, Furze Platt and Maidenhead town centre.

Re:charge immediately set up WhatsApp groups, made phone calls and reached out to families online.

The Facebook page has been kept up-to-date with daily craft ideas, and hints and tips for keeping children entertained, as well as regular competitions.

Re:charge also supports adults who may be recovering from addiction and can find the situation hard to deal with.

Zoom meetings have been set to help up to 45 adults, who can also benefit from a friendly phone call or text message.

One video meeting sees members enjoy a ‘mindful arts’ session, where people can share their feelings through music and drawing.

The charity’s operations manager Amy Stock said: “[The grant] has enabled us to keep going, which is the most important thing.

“Our session leaders have been able to carry on and are supporting our families.

“There has been a lot of anxiety which we have all felt but particularly our families - financial burdens, home schooling – so it is just about supporting them in whatever way we can, really.”

Re:charge has also seen an increase in the need for weekly food bags, so has been working with Maidenhead Foodshare to ensure everyone has food on the table.

Amy added: “There is lots going on, we are ever so grateful. Our session leaders have really got to grip with things, like Zoom.

“It was quite daunting at first and it has been a bit of a juggling act, but we have adapted well.”

The charity’s next plans involve setting up a cooking session on Zoom to keep families entertained during lockdown.

Visit rechargerandr.org.uk for more information.