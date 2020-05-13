Cabinet decision to close children's centres set for scrutiny

A decision made by cabinet to close several children’s centres across the borough will be scrutinised by councillors today (Thursday)

This evening at 6.15pm the Adults, Children and Health Scrutiny Panel will hold a meeting via video conference to consider the legality of the cabinet’s decision to approve the proposals to transform the borough’s children’s services, closing multiple centres in favour of a central hub model.

The panel has the power to refer the decision back to the cabinet, refer the matter to full council or refer it to a subgroup of the panel for further consideration. It may also opt to take no further action.

The report was called to the panel by Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont), Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green), Cllr Catherine del Campo (Lib Dem, Furze Platt), Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East) and Cllr Helen Price (TBF, Clewer and Dedworth East).

To view the meeting visit https://www.youtube.com/user/WindsorMaidenhead