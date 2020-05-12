Maidenhead VE Day street party raises spirits

MAIDENHEAD: A ‘really special’ VE Day street party helped raise spirits and a sense of community in Maidenhead.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe day on Friday, residents in Green Leys took to their front gardens to enjoy the occasion together, while observing social distancing.

Bunting was put up, children played on their bikes and the adults sipped Prosecco on their front lawns, and the whole street joined in together with a sing-along of Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’.

Matthew Burdett, who organised the event, said: “It was really special, the weather was perfect, lots of people made cakes and it just worked.

“There were a few folks around who said they remember what they did for VE Day all those years ago, they remember the street parties from back then.

“We were really lucky, because everyone had no where else better to go.”