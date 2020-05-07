Spider-Man runner raises money and spirits in Maidenhead

A runner has been raising money and spirits by going on his regular jogs dressed up as Spider-Man.

For the last four weeks, David Rice has become Maidenhead’s friendly neighbourhood runner, taking to the streets dressed in his superhero suit, cheering up children and adults who see him running by.

David first put on the suit soon after lockdown began. He had got it for his son Oscar’s birthday, but thought he would put it on and go on one of his regular runs in it ‘for a laugh’.

When a video of him went up on Facebook, residents from all over Maidenhead messaged David, asking him to run in their area so he could cheer up their kids.

Since he started out, David has been going on three runs a week. Initially, he was going 5km but has done 11km and 15km runs to try and run past as many people’s homes as possible.

He said: “When they started lockdown, people weren’t feeling great so I thought what I’d do for a laugh is put the outfit on, go for a run and see if it cheers people up.

“It's nice to see the kids, they look really happy and a lot of people have messaged me to say how their kids have been overjoyed by it.”

Since he started running in costume, David has been fundraising for Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, raising more than £1,200 so far. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ david-rice13