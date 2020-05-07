Maidenhead figures look beyond lockdown

Prominent figures from around Maidenhead have outlined how they hope and expect to see the town eventually emerge from lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed he is putting together a ‘roadmap’ outlining how and when elements of the lockdown will be eased, and it is being widely reported that he will reveal his plans on Sunday.

Ahead of the anticipated announcement, Steph James, Maidenhead town manager, discussed how shops and businesses on the High Street might operate on the other side of lockdown.

“As we start to come out of lockdown we are going to have to look at those plans in more detail across the town,” she said.

“Things like social distancing stickers, queue systems and hand sanitisers are measures we are seeing elsewhere across the world.

“We can be creative with them, make the place look interesting with them.

“There’s going to be a nervousness from the public as they start to use shops and businesses as they did before. We need to make sure people feel safe.”

The lockdown has caused businesses all over the town to change tack, with many people now working from home. One of the borough’s biggest employers - the council - is no different.

Council leader Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams), has several ideas about how things could be run differently when lockdown eases.

He said: “This pandemic has proved that you can operate effectively with a significant proportion of our staff either working from home or working remotely.

“Do we really need the amount of office space we have got? Can we have more flexibility in asking our staff to work from home?

“Every area of the council is now being reviewed, not only on how it stood up to the crisis, but also how we deliver effectively in a post-COVID world. We are accelerating towards becoming a virtual council.”

With businesses of all sizes suffering, Mike Miller, president of Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, warned it would ‘not be easy’ to resume business as usual when lockdown eases.

He said: “No pubs and restaurants are open. When they are, the problem is always going to be social distancing because the way they make money is by volume. Once they have a vaccine that’s really going to work and they can do a mass vaccination, that’s when the whole thing will open up again.”

To contact Mr Miller email president@maidenhead.org.uk or call 01628670573.