Call for green-fingered residents to submit garden pictures

The borough’s gardeners are being encouraged to show off their green fingers and send in pictures of their proud work.

Although the regular Royal Borough Garden In Bloom awards are not taking place this year, the Maidenhead and Windsor Liberal Democrats are holding their own Garden In Bloom event to encourage positivity and good gardening.

As judges are not able to travel around the borough looking at gardens this year, instead, they are calling on gardeners to send their gardens to them by uploading pictures.

Although there is no official competition or prize, some of the judge's favourite displays will be shared on their social media platforms, and virtual rosettes may also be issued.

Cllr Joshua Reynolds (Lib Dem, Furze Platt) said: “I know lots of people are tending to their gardens at the moment because they can’t go out.

“It’s a nice thing, it's a good way to stay busy.”

Submissions do not have to be of your own garden. If you see a nice window box or front garden during daily exercise, that could also be sent in.

To submit an entry visit: maidenheadlibdems.co.uk/gib/