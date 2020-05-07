Norden Farm holds first virtual gig

A milestone was reached on Tuesday night as Norden Farm held its first virtual gig.

More than 145 guests logged onto Zoom for an evening of music, trivia and chat as Jeff Lloyd hosted The Vinyl Frontier – one hit wonders of the 70s.

Jeff said: “It was wonderful to be on stage in The Courtyard Theatre at Norden Farm albeit in such unusual circumstances.

“The feedback from people around the globe was that it really worked as an event and that it’s great to be able to support a fabulous venue and a creative event like The Vinyl Frontier.”

Technical manager Matthew Biss said; “It certainly seemed strange to work on a sold-out show with an empty theatre. We look forward to developing the platform further for future events.”