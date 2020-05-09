Positive news round-up: Free bacon butties and council's message to NHS

While the pandemic continues, we will be printing a weekly ‘positive news’ section. We are interested in stories about community spirit and people pulling together in these troubling times. Email news@baylismedia.co.uk with your good news.

WOOBURN: Land on Wooburn Park has been carved to form the word ‘NHS’ in support of health workers on the coronavirus frontline.

Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council came up with the idea to plant wild flower seeds in the letters to signify the parish’s appreciation of the health service.

The display in Wash Hill is expected to blossom over the next few weeks following the groundsmen’s hard work.

“We’ve been clapping, singing, fundraising and sewing to convey our thanks for the incredible job the NHS are doing in looking after us during the COVID-19 epidemic,” the parish council said. “And now there’s planting wild flower seeds to add to the ever-growing list.”

HARE HATCH: Almost 1,000 free face masks have been obtained by Sheeplands customers in the first four days of them being available.

When taking a mask, customers are asked to make a donation, all of which is given to various NHS charities and the Royal Berkshire Hospital (RBH) appeal fund by way of the Rotary Club of Reading.

Andy Dicks of Sheeplands said: “Our customers have been amazing in their support. We started to offer the free masks on a Thursday and in the first few days had given away 1,000 and had to order more.”

Andy added that a rainbow mural painted by artist and qualified horticulturalist Bexy Butcher has also gone on display at Sheeplands.

He added: “One good thing to emerge from this epidemic is the way the local community has stepped up to show their support for each other, that’s something that will be remembered for a long time to come.”

MAIDENHEAD: An Elvis impersonator cheered up those living in Longworth Drive on Thursday to celebrate a special birthday.

Colonel Tom Moore – the veteran who raised millions for the NHS – marked his 100th birthday on Thursday, April 30.

To honour the Second World War hero, Gary Maillard, 61, stepped out and performed as the rock and roll star, much to the delight of neighbours.

An impersonator of 15 years, Gary regularly plays at pubs including the Thames Hotel and Craufurd Arms.

MARLOW: Bacon butties were handed out to staff at a care home in Little Marlow Road on Thursday.

On what has become #ThankYouThursday on social media, gourmet food company Oink London dropped by Clivedon Manor to say thank you to those risking their lives on the frontline.

“Such a lovely thought and yes thank you, we really enjoyed them,” the home said on Facebook.

W An article in the Advertiser has also prompted a series of ‘evacuation letters’ at Clivedon Manor.

The article ‘Homes act to keep elderly connected’ in the April 23 issue prompted a woman from Maidenhead to write to the home about her experience as a child in the war. Some residents then started to write their own evacuee accounts at a time when many of us are separated from loved ones.

ALL AREAS: The region’s water operator is to double a trust fund pot to support customers in financial need.

The Thames Water Trust Fund, which is funded by the company’s shareholders, provides grants to third sector organisations, such as Citizens Advice Bureau, which offers customers long-term support and free debt advice. The fund will be doubled to £1million for this financial year. Visit www.thameswater.co.uk/support for more.

MAIDENHEAD: Young Maidenhead United Juniors footballer Elliot Wilkinson is aiming to complete a marathon inside a week to raise money for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, who are providing great care for his little sister.

Elliot, 10, a goalkeeper for the u11s Maidenhead United Junior Falcons, was inspired to take on the 26.2mile challenge after watching Colonel Tom’s fundraising efforts for the NHS.

He has so far raised more than £3,000 for the hospice.

He said: “My sister is six and has a life-limiting condition. One of the organisations that help care for her is the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

“They, like other hospices throughout the country are working hard during lockdown to provide important services for the children they care for. I have been watching Colonel Tom, he has inspired me to do something to help raise money for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.”

Visit the link to sponsor: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elliot-wilkinson