'Extremely chatty' Ruby from Pinkneys Green goes silent for Thames Hospice

An ‘extremely chatty’ seven-year-old has been taking part in a sponsored silence to raise money for Thames Hospice.

Ruby Collins, from Camley Gardens, was inspired by various fundraising efforts she has seen others do during the coronavirus lockdown period.

The ‘2.6 challenge’ for the hospice in Windsor saw Ruby become silent for 2.6 hours a day for a week.

She started her challenge on Friday, May 1 and was set to finish on Thursday, May 7.

Her hours of silence were between 11am and 1.35pm so as not to impact her virtual school studies from LVS Ascot.

So far, Ruby has raised more than £1,200 of her £100 target to help the hospice during a troubling time in its history.

The charity looked after her great-grandfather and a close family friend.

Mum Laura said: “Ruby is extremely chatty but has been inspired by fundraising efforts she has seen on TV. This is a massive challenge for her, as she is very rarely quiet for 2.6 minutes.”

Donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/ruby-collins21