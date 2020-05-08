Virtual classes and events on offer at Norden Farm

Learning guitar, yoga, storytelling and virtual gigs are some of the online classes and events taking place at Norden Farm to keep people entertained during lockdown.

The arts centre in Altwood Road has been closed since the country went into lockdown at the end of March and the venue has had to adapt.

Norden Farm has now

announced a programme of creative and fitness classes which people can take part in from the comfort of their own homes.

For those that want to keep fit, yoga for beginners led by Julie Potter will teach basic breathing techniques and guided meditations.

If you fancy learning a new skill during lockdown try Richard Lee’s acoustic guitar classes or introduction to calligraphy.

Richard said the weekly classes are still ‘business as usual’ with more than 40 students taking part.

He added: “We have even done after class online drinkies which has kept up the great social element of classes.”

There is also plenty to keep children entertained with storytelling sessions and a poetry project.

On Tuesday six weeks of live storytelling sessions launched which include interactive stories broadcast on Zoom.

Children will learn a new trick or two with Magic and Storytelling with Patrick Ashe, which is set to take place weekly.

Jane Corry, chief executive and artistic director of Norden Farm said: “This is such an unbelievably hard time for everyone.

“We wanted to be able to serve our community and the best way we know how, is to try and entertain you Maidenhead.

“If we can even give people a moment in time away from their worries, through taking part in our online offerings then it’s all worth it. We can’t wait to re-open our doors as soon as it’s safe to, and know we’ll get through this, stronger than ever.”

Visit www.nordenfarm.org for the full schedule and ticket prices.