Maidenhead woman celebrates 100th as she recovers from COVID-19

‘Magnificent’ hospital staff have been praised for looking after a 100-year-old Maidenhead woman as she recovers from the coronavirus.

Ivy Reeves, who has lived in the town since the 1970s, was admitted to High Wycombe Hospital on April 12 with a seizure.

Mrs Reeves, who spent time in West London and Devon and worked as a book-keeper by trade, celebrated her 100th birthday on May 1.

And despite displaying symptoms and testing positive for COVID-19 after being admitted, she is recovering well from the virus and is now hoping to be back home in Riverside soon.

For her birthday, about 20 hospital staff put out balloons, cards and cakes to commemorate the occasion.

Son Martin said the hospital was ‘absolutely magnificent’.

“She is an unbelievable lady. She has beaten cancer twice, and she will beat this,” he said.

“They were magnificent what they laid on for her birthday. Probably 20-plus staff, there were balloons, cakes, she had cards, it was just absolutely magnificent what they did.

“It gives people a lot of heart to know that a lady of that age can get over it.”

Martin added that Mrs Reeves, who has two other children, still carries out most of her own housework and cooking.

As well as once being a book-keeper, Ivy also bought a pub with her late husband in Devon in her earlier years and was still working as recently as about five years ago. The family are now waiting for the next tests and if they are clear, Ivy will be coming back home.

“She is a tough lady, a really tough lady,” Martin said.