Maidenhead set to remember war generation from home

The coronavirus crisis may be halting many events across the UK, but people across the country will look to commemorate the anniversary of VE Day tomorrow (Friday).

VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, marks 75 years since Nazi Germany surrendered at the end of the Second World War.

Respects will be paid around the country and in Maidenhead to pay tribute to British, Commonwealth and Allied Forces, evacuees and those who served on the home front.

The early May bank holiday, which usually takes place on a Monday, was pushed back to tomorrow (Friday) to coincide with the anniversary, but the coronavirus crisis has impacted on a number of planned memorial events.

However, the Royal British Legion (RBL) is encouraging people to pay respects in a slightly different way.

The Maidenhead branch was going to run a stall in the High Street but despite the circumstances altering plans, Maidenhead RBL member Ray Williams is still hoping the country can join together to remember the war generation.

“We can’t do what we would have liked to have done. It is sad but it is the way it is,” he said.

“I know all of our members will be marking it [VE Day] in their own way.

“We would say to everybody, try to remember that it is 75 years since the end of the war.

“I think everyone needs to think to themselves: if they think they have got it tough now [in lockdown] – just think how tough it was for people who had six years of war.

“My father was gone for six years, and that was a regular occurrence.”

The RBL will be hosting a number of interactive activities so people can join in on the day from their homes.

This includes a VE Day 75 live stream – sharing stories and memories – and online activity packs for those wanting to learn more.

At 11am the Legion is also encouraging people to take part in a national two-minute silence to honour the service and sacrifice of the Second World War generation, and reflect on the impact of COVID-19.

Later in the day there will be a UK-wide rendition of Vera Lynn’s song ‘We’ll Meet Again’ at 9pm, as part of a BBC One broadcast from 8pm.

You can access the activities at www.rbl.org.uk/veday75 and on social media using #VEDay75 and #VEDay75Live.

W Maidenhead Heritage Centre has created a booklet for children to celebrate VE Day.

It covers rationing, posters and includes personal accounts from those living in Maidenhead during the war.

The booklet can be downloaded from the website homepage via maidenheadheritage.org.uk/ or sent directly by email at info@maidenheadheritage.org.uk