Theresa May praises Maidenhead schools for producing vital PPE

Maidenhead MP Theresa May has praised a collaborative effort between two schools to produce vital protective equipment for key workers.

Newlands Girls’ School, in Farm Road, and Altwood School, in Altwood Road, are joining forces to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS and care workers.

Head of DT at Newlands, Leanne Hughes, has been working with Maggie Petherbridge at Altwood to produce face shields via a laser cutter that can create 12 shield bands every 12 minutes.

These bands are cut from polypropylene and the face panels are clear A4 PVC plastic, and have been approved by DATA – the Design and Technology Association.

Being plastic, these products can be cleaned and reused and so far, 760 face shields and 277 ear protectors have been distributed – with plans to make more.

Nearby schools, AlwynInfant, Cookham Rise, Furze Platt, Larchfield and Leighton Park, have each made donations.

Hospitals benefiting include St Marks in Maidenhead and Wokingham Medical Centre, while Larchfield and Clara Court care homes are also making use of the equipment.

In addition, Newlands has set up a sewing production line and is coordinating with regional businesses in the area to sew scrubs for NHS workers, in an intiative called ‘For The Love Of Scrubs, Berkshire’.

Mrs Hughes said: “We are proud to be doing our little bit to help make our local community safer for those that are looking after people in need.”

Maidenhead MP Mrs May – who connected the schools with businesses – added: “It is heartening to see staff from Newlands and Altwood come together at this challenging time to manufacture PPE for our key workers.

“I admire the ambition of all those involved to make a positive difference for our local community, and was delighted to be able to help by connecting Leanne with local businesses to aid production.”