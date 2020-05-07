Vote for your Top Pet 2020

The wait is over – it is time to choose your Top Pet 2020.

This year’s competition is being held earlier in the year to recognise the important companionship our pets will offer us during this period of lockdown.

They provide comfort, stress relief, friendship and laughter every day, so we want to celebrate them together.

Readers have sent in dozens of pictures of feisty felines and perfect pooches for the annual competition, along with the occasional rabbit, spider and skinny pig.

Now it is time to pick your favourite from the entries featured in the slide show above. Just pick your favourite and vote for the corresponding number and name in the poll below.

The winner will be the pet which polls the most votes.

Unfortunately this year we are unable to accept postal votes.

The owner of the winning pet will receive a photo shoot for them and their pet with an Advertiser photographer and a framed 8"x 10" photograph of choice from the shoot.

The photoshoot will be carried out once lockdown restrictions are lifted and it is safe for a photographer to visit.

Voting will go live on the Advertiser homepage today (Thursday), and readers will have until Monday, May 25 to submit their votes.

The winning pet will be announced in the Advertiser on Thursday, May 28.

For full terms and conditions visit maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/969/terms-and-conditions