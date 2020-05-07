SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 07
22 °C
Fri, 08
22 °C
Sat, 09
22 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Vote for your Top Pet 2020

    The wait is over – it is time to choose your Top Pet 2020.

    This year’s competition is being held earlier in the year to recognise the important companionship our pets will offer us during this period of lockdown.

    They provide comfort, stress relief, friendship and laughter every day, so we want to celebrate them together.

    Readers have sent in dozens of pictures of feisty felines and perfect pooches for the annual competition, along with the occasional rabbit, spider and skinny pig.

    Now it is time to pick your favourite from the entries featured in the slide show above. Just pick your favourite and vote for the corresponding number and name in the poll below.

    The winner will be the pet which polls the most votes.

    Unfortunately this year we are unable to accept postal votes.

    The owner of the winning pet will receive a photo shoot for them and their pet with an Advertiser photographer and a framed 8"x 10" photograph of choice from the shoot.

    The photoshoot will be carried out once lockdown restrictions are lifted and it is safe for a photographer to visit.

    Voting will go live on the Advertiser homepage today (Thursday), and readers will have until Monday, May 25 to submit their votes.

    The winning pet will be announced in the Advertiser on Thursday, May 28.

    For full terms and conditions visit maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/969/terms-and-conditions

    Which pet should win Top Pet 2020?
    1 Mittens
    2 Loki
    3 Marley Bob
    4 Jaffa
    5 Vincent Vega
    6 Meeka
    7 Tiger
    8 Cooper
    9 Rupert
    10 Harvey
    11 Leda
    12 Kendo
    13 Luna
    14 Laddie
    15 Harvey
    16 Gizmo
    17 Bailey
    18 Rocco
    19 Cooper
    20 Betsy
    21 Smithi
    22 Ziggy
    23 Oso
    24 Cappuccino
    25 Patches
    26 Lilly
    27 Felix
    28 Archie
    29 Monty
    30 Frankie
    31 Rufus
    32 Bilbo Baggins
    33 Ralph
    34 Cinnamon and Nutmeg
    35 Pascal
    36 Jenson
    37 Dobby
    38 Percy
    39 Rocco
    40 Layla and Honey
    41 Murphy
    42 Eric
    43 Tilly
    44 Esme
    45 Missie, Minnie and Minka
    46 Charlie
    47 Tasha
    48 Monty
    49 Milo
    50 Lola
    51 Romeo
    52 Kiera
    53 Laila
    54 Nelly
    Created with Poll Maker

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved