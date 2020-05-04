Maidenhead street hosts weekly sing-a-long during lockdown

Music was in the air on a Maidenhead street last week as 50 residents enjoyed a lockdown sing-a-long.

Social distancing was maintained as close-knit neighbours used their driveways as stages and sang to a Joe Cocker classic.

A total of 50 people from the Avenue joined in with the ‘concert’ on Thursday, which was started by Jennifer Locke.

Lyrics are distributed on to driveways and audio speakers placed in the road, and after the clap for the NHS, residents sang away to ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’.

The event has become weekly and for Jennifer, is a way of developing the round of applause for the health service.

“It got a bit routine so we thought we would step out in the street and have fun,” she said.

“We print off the lyrics and set up speakers – and they are big enough so that you can hear them from one end to the other.”

This Thursday’s tune will be Abba – Thank You For The ‘Service’ [Music].