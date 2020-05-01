Coronavirus good news: Free face masks and a message to a postie

While the pandemic continues, we will be printing a weekly ‘positive news’ section. We are interested in stories about community spirit and people pulling together in these troubling times. Email news@baylismedia.co.uk with your good news.

HARE HATCH: A farm shop in Hare Hatch is offering free face masks to its customers as part of its work to support the NHS.

Sheeplands is providing the masks in return for a voluntarily donation which is set to go to NHS charities.

Andy Dicks from Sheeplands, said: “We are combining our care for customers with our support for those working on the front line of the NHS.

"Money donated for the masks will go to the NHS Welfare Fund and the Royal Berkshire Hospital Appeal fund through the Rotary Club of Reading.

“We already have a designated time for NHS workers to come into the shop so that they have a bit more space. They really do deserve our support.”

BRAY: Lindy and Garry Harpham, of Old Mill Lane, decided that they would like to say a special thank you to their postman during the lockdown period.

As Stu the postman delivered letters and parcels in his usual ‘happy spirit’, Lindy and Garry arranged a communal card and a collection, including a thank you poster made by Lindy.

The residents all gathered at a safe distance for the presentation.

“[It was] a gloriously sunny day and we all felt a connection with our neighbours,” said Mary Wiles, a neighbour of Lindy and Garry.

MARLOW: A 15-year-old added some music to the weekly clap for carers by performing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

Benjamin Dyer, 15, was inspired to serenade residents of Claremont Road by 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who has released a version of the 1945 show tune with singer Michael Ball.

Captain Moore has risen to fame by after committing to walk 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for NHS Charities Together, moving people to donate almost £29million.

The Claires Court Senior Boys pupil, Benjamin, said he also wanted to do his bit for the NHS and performed before the weekly clap took place on Thursday, April 16.

“I just wanted to do something, however small, to show my appreciation to the NHS and all carers for what they are doing now,” he said,

Benjamin, who played the clarinet, was the only musician taking part, however he was accompanied by the residents of Claremont Road who were in fine voice and in the right key.

MARLOW: One of the town’s rotary clubs has handed out cheques totalling £12,500 to seven charities in the area to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Good causes including Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, in Maidenhead, and Making Marlow Dementia Friendly, have received £1,000 and £500 donations respectively from the Rotary Club of Marlow.

The decision to donate club funds was made at recent Zoom meetings between club members, which have been taking place weekly since the lockdown.

It is hoped that other organisations will benefit later in the year.

MARLOW: Budding authors can put their story-telling skills to the test during lockdown by entering a town council competition.

A short story competition has been launched by Marlow Town Council (MTC) to give young writers the chance to see their work in the summer edition of the Marlovian – a website for people living in the town.

Winners from each of the two categories – aged 16 plus and 8-15 – will also receive a book from author Susanna Beard, who lives in Marlow.

Stories will explore how youngsters are coping with the different way of life and looking forward to life post-lockdown.

Email your story to office@marlow-tc.gov.uk by Tuesday, May 5.

The online-only edition of the Marlovian can be viewed on the MTC website – www.marlow-tc.gov.uk – after Monday, June 8.

Winners will be informed by email if their story has been chosen to be published.

OLD WINDSOR: A hotel has paid tribute to NHS workers in a special way.

The De Vere Beautmont Estate in Burfield Road has hand cut 'NHS' into its main lawn to show its appreciation for key workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The grass cutting took three hours to create with three people using hand mowers. It stands at 52 metres by 26 metres.

Darren McGhee, venue director at De Vere Beaumont Estate, said: “We have hand cut ‘NHS’ into the lawn to show how proud we are of all those working for the NHS locally and across the country.

"In these uncertain times, it is important to recognise the sacrifices being made by our key workers and this is our way of showing our appreciation.”

All activities on the estate have been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak.