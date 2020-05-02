Remember When: A fossil find, remembering VE Day and a great rugby victory

1970: White Waltham primary school was preparing to mark its centenary with a pageant and fete featuring pupils in Victorian outfits.

The fun included a performance of early 20th nursery rhymes by infants, while the juniors rehearsed a tableaux of Victorian bathers, chimney sweeps and other people of the times.

The oldest known former White Waltham pupil, 77-year-old Arthur Tomlinson, was also invited to visit.

1970: More than 500 scouts, venture scouts and cubs took part in the St George’s Day parade through Maidenhead.

The 11 groups present attended St. George’s Day services, with the cubs going to Boyn Hill Girls’ School and the scouts and venture scouts visiting St Luke’s Boys School.

1985: Kate Littlefield found a nine-inch ammonite fossil while digging in her garden in Laburnham Road.

The fossils were common finds in Dorset but rarely found in Maidenhead’s chalk.

The fossil was believed to be between 120 and 135million years old.

1990: Maidenhead Rugby Club were crowned the South West Division 1 champions (main picture).

Playing at Braywick, Maids beat St Ives 29-6 with a crowd of more than 1,000 turning up to watch the match.

1990: The 155 Squadron of the Air Training Corps held its award and prize-giving evening to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Clare Boardman became the first girl to win the Graham England Memorial Salver which was for the cadet that had shown the most enthusiasm.

Clare also collected the best cadet award for the second year in a row.

Julie Ballard was presented with her gliding certificate, becoming the first girl on the squadron to achieve this.

1995: Schools across the area were preparing to celebrate the anniversary of the end of the war in Europe with parties and wartime songs.

Pupils at St Mary’s RC School dressed up like evacuees to mark Victory in Europe (VE) Day.