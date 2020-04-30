Royal Borough council meetings set to resume

Democracy is set to resume in the Royal Borough today (Thursday), with the first public council meeting since the coronavirus lockdown due to take place this evening.

At 5.30pm, a virtual Royal Borough cabinet meeting will start, and the public will be able to follow the proceedings.

At the meeting, which will be streamed live on Youtube, councillors will discuss the results of the public consultation held on remodelling the way children’s services are delivered in the borough by introducing central hubs.

The consultation, which was held over a 12-week period before lockdown began, received 501 responses from the public.

The cabinet will consider if any changes need to be made to the proposals following the consultation. They will then vote on the plans.

In its current state, the remodelling proposals are set to reduce the council’s costs by £600,000.

To join the meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/WindsorMaidenhead