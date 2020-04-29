GWR names train after Captain Tom Moore

The region’s train operator Great Western Railway (GWR) has named a locomotive after Captain Tom Moore – the veteran who has raised millions for the NHS.

GWR’s Intercity Express train pays tribute to Captain Moore and his fundraising achievements during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Second World War veteran amassed more than £29 million for the NHS by completing 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

The train is due to re-enter service today, on Captain Moore’s 100th birthday.

GWR interim managing director Matthew Golton said: “With his indomitable spirit what Captain Tom has achieved is truly inspirational, and an example to us all.

“We at Great Western have a long history of naming trains after Great Westerners, the past and present heroes from across our network, and I am honoured that we can respond to requests to have a train named after Captain Tom Moore.”