Teacher raises money running as Snow White

A school teacher has raised hundreds for charity by running around Cox Green dressed as Snow White.

Kat Eves, a teacher at Wessex Primary School, was due to run the London Marathon on Sunday, but as the event has been postponed to October, she decided to take on her own challenge.

As part of her daily permitted exercise, on Sunday Kat took to the streets of Cox Green dressed as Snow White, running a five-mile route through the area.

Kat’s husband Ben and eldest son, six-year-old William, cycled alongside her and Ben pulled their two youngest, Dominic, four and Oliver, two in a trailer on the back of his bike.

Because Kat had promoted the run online, many well-wishers stood out in their front gardens clapping her along. Some made banners and two young girls had even dressed in their own Snow White costumes.

Kat had been inspired to run in costume by another Cox Green resident - David Rice - who has been taking to the streets dressed as Spiderman on his regular runs.

Thanks to all the promotion she did, Kat raised more than £450 for the charity Children With Cancer UK.

To view the fundraising page visit bit.ly/3aMdqIg