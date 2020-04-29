Call for more cycle and pedestrian spaces during lockdown

A group of Royal Borough residents have called on the council to make roads and pavements safer for cyclists and pedestrians who are socially distancing.

The Windsor and Maidenhead Cycling Forum has thrown its weight behind the Cycling UK campaign calling on local authorities across the nation to create more spaces for cyclists and pedestrians in the areas freed up by the reduction in traffic during the lockdown.

The forum has suggested the council experiment with inexpensive methods, like using cones and planters as bollards, suspending push buttons at pedestrian crossings and testing different traffic orders.

Derek Wilson, a former Royal Borough councillor who is now part of the forum, said: “Many people are exercising and more families are cycling.

“When I walk around as part of my daily exercise, I see an awful lot more people cycling as a family unit; parents are getting youngsters on the roads because there’s not so much traffic around.

“I know that money is tight at the moment, and I recognise that, but I think the council has a good opportunity through the Borough Local Plan, when planning for new roads that take cyclists into account.”

The campaign hopes to see more spaces given to walkers and bikers to ensure they have enough room to socially distance when out and about.

The Cycling UK campaign points to cities like Berlin, where bike lanes have been redrawn to make them more spacious, and Milan, where pavements are being expanded so walkers can better observe social distancing measures.

The Windsor and Maidenhead Cycling Forum has been meeting monthly to discuss hopes and ambitions for the borough, and is open to more residents getting involved. If you are interested in joining the forum or participating in their next video conference meeting on Tuesday, May 19, email derekjohnwilson@btinternet.com

A Royal Borough spokesman said: “We have seen what some other local authorities have done in regards to creating better routes for cyclists and we welcome suggestions and ask that they are sent to highways@rbwm.gov.uk”



To view the Cycling UK campaign visit https://action.cyclinguk.org/page/59646/action/1?ea.tracking.id=WEB-car