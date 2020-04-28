40kg fatberg found in sewer in Shoppenhangers Road

A 40kg blockage of wet wipes, nappies, sanitary products and cotton buds has been pulled for a sewer in Shoppenhangers Road in Maidenhead.

Thames Water staff, who have been classed as key workers during the outbreak, discovered the blockage while working to fix the collapsed sewer in the road.

The water company has warned blockages, known as fatbergs, are spiking during the coronavirus pandemic.

With toilet roll flying off the shelves, some people have been forced to resort to alternatives such as wet wipes, tissues and kitchen roll.

However, these are deemed ‘unflushables’ because they do not break down in the sewers causing blockages which can lead to flooding and pollution.

Stephen Sanderson, Thames Water area network manager, said: “We appreciate and understand everyone is using wipes more and washing their hands a lot more as recommended. But, please remember, the only things that should be flushed down the loo are the 3Ps: poo, pee and toilet paper.

“Wipes and things like kitchen roll if used instead of toilet paper can’t go down the loo. As nasty as it sounds, if people do use them as a last resort they need to be put in a bin and disposed of safely.”

The ‘Bin it – Don’t Block It’ campaign was launched by Thames Water to raise awareness about unflushable items which cost them £18 million a year as the clear 75,000 annual blockages in sewers.