Socially distant St George's Day street party raises spirits

A socially distant St George’s Day street party in Pinkneys Green helped to restore community spirit and cure boredom last week.

On Thursday, April 23, residents of Sunderland Road joined together to participate in a street party while remaining in their own gardens.

Residents enjoyed a game of bingo and a pub quiz, while the children got the chance to make paper crowns.

The group also capitalised on the hot weather by ordering in a shipment of cocktails and ice cream– all delivered and distributed following social distancing protocols.

The party was organised by Sam and Wayne Henwood, who that day had been due to fly abroad to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

As the coronavirus outbreak scuppered those plans, they came up with a fun way to celebrate with their neighbours instead.

Sam said: “It went really well. We did it for the jubilee a few years ago and some of the neighbours didn’t come out, but this year with it being lockdown it was the only thing for us all to do.

“We celebrate St George’s Day as a family but a lot of people don’t because they are off at work. This year we had an opportunity to all celebrate together.

“Me and my husband were due to fly to Gran Canaria that morning to celebrate our 10-year anniversary, but we still had cocktails and we had sunshine.”