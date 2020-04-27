Three generations of family publish lockdown poetry book

Three generations of one family have used their time in lockdown to challenge each other to write a poem each day – and have turned them all into a book.

Debbie Brewer, 51, from Thurlby Way, Cox Green, has joined forces with mum Jean Hill, 77, sister Sharon Hill, 48, and daughter Samantha Brewer, 23, to create a book filled with imaginative poems from their FaceTime sessions.

Called ‘Generations Apart During Lockdown’, the publication is available to buy now and will soon be on sale on Amazon.

The foursome live in four different areas of the country – Jean is in Wokingham, Sharon in Southampton and Samantha in Chesire – but have been keeping in touch digitally every evening, where they challenged one another to write a poem each day.

From clockwise: Jean Hill (top left), Sharon Hill, Samantha Brewer and Debbie Brewer.

The book has been written in memory of Debbie’s late father Robin, who died of cancer last year at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Debbie said: “As she [my mum] is on her own during lockdown, my sister bought her an iPad so we could all FaceTime together.

“As my mother enjoys writing poetry, we decided we would all do a poem every day and meet for an hour every evening through FaceTime, which is how we came to get so many wonderful poems for the book, which we’re very proud of.”

Visit bit.ly/2Ye1cWf to purchase.