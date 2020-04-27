Nurse helps ensure life-saving stem cells can be delivered during lockdown

A nurse from Maidenhead has been battling travel restrictions and border closures to ensure life-saving stem cells can be delivered to blood cancer patients.

Hayley Leonard, 41, who works for blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan as a lead nurse, has volunteered as a courier, which involves travelling across the UK collecting donated stem cells and transporting them to patients waiting for a transplant.

Anthony Nolan matches individuals willing to donate their stem cells to patients with blood cancer or blood disorders.

The charity usually enlists the help of more than 50 volunteers, who are usually retired, that travel the UK and all over the world to collect stem cells from donors and deliver them to patients safely and promptly.

Following guidance from the UK amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the charity made the choice to work with alternative couriers to pick up and deliver stem cells arriving from outside the UK. The decision was taken to ensure patients’ needs are met as many existing Anthony Nolan couriers, who are retired volunteers, needed someone to deputise during the outbreak. Staff like Hayley have stepped in.

She said: “I feel very privileged to be part of something that makes a real difference and is vital

in the transplant process.”

Anthony Nolan has created an emergency ‘Handover Hub’ at Heathrow Airport, open 24 hours a day to enable international couriers who cannot go into hospitals due to social distancing to transfer donated stem cells to one of its UK volunteers for the final lifesaving leg.

The charity needs to raise an additional £30,000 to cover the cost of increased testing for stem cell donors; and the rising need for patient services, including its patient helpline and patient grants every month that the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Visit anthonynolan.org/coronavirusemergencyappeal to find out more.