Theresa May backs mug competition and a Maidenhead winner

Theresa May says she hopes to see a child from the town win a creative competition to design a fundraising mug for the NHS.

The Royal Crown Derby’s ‘Make a Mug, Make a Difference’ campaign, backed by the Maidenhead MP, gives children the opportunity to design a mug that celebrates the much loved institution.

The winning mugs will be made by Royal Crown Derby with 100 per cent of sale profits donated directly to NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

The tableware manufacture aims to produce 26,299 mugs, representing and celebrating every day since the formation of the NHS on July 5 1948 to its 72nd anniversary in 2020.

The competition has two entry categories, under 12s and 12-18, and the winner in each will be selected by the artist and children’s author Liz Million.

Mrs May said: “I know how artistic children in Maidenhead are from the many entries I get to my Christmas card competition.

“This is another chance for the artists of Maidenhead, and I hope to see a competition winner from our constituency.”

Competition entries are open and will close at 4pm on Thursday, May 7.

Visit www.royalcrownderby.co.uk/makeadifference to enter.