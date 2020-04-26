Gin van stolen from farm with 'Fort Knox' security

A trailer containing thousands of pounds worth of stock and equipment has been stolen from Randell Farm.

The property belonged to The Original Fizz Company, based near Bisham. It included the Gin and Prosecco Mobile Van, available for event hire.

The trailer was stolen from the farm in Marlow Road on April 14. It is a large white Ifor Williams BV1206 with a ramp on the rear and a door at the front.

“We are absolutely devastated. Everything we worked so hard for has gone and all the fond memories tarnished,” said the company on its Facebook page.

The company is asking for anyone who sees the trailer to report it – or if ‘anyone is trying to get rid of lots of Foxdenton gins’, which made up a large part of the company’s lost stock.

The thieves cut through the metal fencing around the farm, destroyed the heavy-duty lock on the trailer with a blow torch and bypassed the immobilisers.

Three motorhomes on site were also stolen.

Because the small company was deemed high risk, the premiums on the business were ‘astronomical’, and it could not afford both its running costs and insurance. As such, the company is not insured against thefts.

Scott has said it will be a struggle, but has hopes of getting back on track for summer events in 2021.

In the meantime, someone unknown to the couple has set up a Go Fund Me page to help the business.

Bourne End resident Clare Mclelland set up the page last Wednesday, April 5. Since then, it has generated £490 of its £2,000 target.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/local-business-loses-everything