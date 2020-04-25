Would-be London Marathoners prepare for garden runs

A Maidenhead resident will be completing a marathon in his garden this Sunday - the day the London Marathon should have taken place.

Andrew Ogierman, 56, will set off at 8.30am to walk the distance of the marathon in 608 laps in a figure of eight. He aims to finish by 4pm.

He is taking on the challenge in aid of the charity Aspire, which supports people paralysed by spinal cord injury.

An avid runner, Andrew has previously taken part in a variety of challenges for charity including several London Marathons.

This year Andrew has been advised to remain at home for 12 weeks. He is considered a vulnerable person, due to recent illnesses including leukaemia and bypass surgery.

“Every year since 2004 I have either run, worked at, or organised a cheer point on the day of the London Marathon,” he said.

“For a change I will be on the elite start line and I believe I am in with a real chance of winning.”

To sponsor Andrew visit: tinyurl.com/yb6rc3s6

Another keen runner will also be running a marathon in her garden, this time in aid of Maidenhead Foodshare.

Louise Ferriman will run 416 laps around her garden in one go, matching the distance of the marathon.

“[Maidenhead Foodshare has] seen such a huge increase in need since lockdown as businesses and schools have had to close,” said Louise. “I hope to reach £500 and will donate this directly to Foodshare, as well as offering my help with delivering food boxes to local families.”

In addition to the £500, for very £25 extra Louise raises, she will team up with Cookham-based gift box business, Brown Paper Packages, to gift a “well-being” box to nominated key workers and carers.

Louise will go live on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, May 3 from 9am to record her run.

Her Go Fund Me page can be found at: gf.me/u/xx8ucv