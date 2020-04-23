Marathon runner completes race in his garden

A Maidenhead student ran the Brighton Marathon on Sunday – up and down his garden path.

Sam Williams, 23, had been planning to run the marathon while he was down in Brighton as a student at the University of Sussex.

Though the marathon was cancelled due to coronavirus, he decided to complete it anyway, by running along the path in his garden in Gringer Hill, which stretched about 27m back and forth. The whole ‘marathon’ took 1,600 laps.

Sam finished in five hours and 30 minutes, spurred on by cheers of support from his neighbours, who had put up banners to mark the occasion. He then did a lap of honour down Gringer Hill.

Though Sam owns a running watch that counts miles, the watch’s GPS technology was confused by the running backwards and forwards, so Sam had to use a more traditional counting system.

A cooking pan filled with 160 stones represented the whole distance – six stones for every one mile. Every 10 laps, Sam took a stone out the pan.

As well as wanting to raise money for Refuge, Sam also has a ‘fascination’ for people undertaking ‘morbid fitness challenges’ and decided to try one of his own.

“I wanted to see if that joy [of running] held up in mind-numbing circumstances,” he said.

“The counting was so mind-consuming, it was much harder than the actual running.”

Sam said that he will continue running by taking his one allotted hour out by the river.

“I think I’m going to spare myself as many laps round the garden as possible,” he said.

His marathon was streamed live on Twitch and reached 150 viewers. It can be seen at: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/596488747

The Just Giving page has so far collected more than £1,200 for domestic violence charity Refuge, and can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sam-williams64