Yoga teacher praises online exercise trend

A Maidenhead based yoga instructor has found the positive side of the pandemic, with an uptick of new clients and positive feedback for her online yoga sessions.

Tara Sutthoff Crist runs Yoga Time, offering yoga classes for different age groups and abilities, including senior yoga, pregnancy yoga and yoga for Parkinson’s.

She has been using the Zoom platform to run live sessions from her yoga hut, a shed at the end of her garden, since the stay-at-home measures from the Government came in.

“It’s going very well – the feedback’s been really positive,” she said. “Even people who moved away from Maidenhead are joining in again.”

The classes work on a schedule to keep attendees in a routine. Including the online yoga classes, some of her clients are finding resources to keep them active every day, which is particularly important for people with Parkison’s disease.

“It’s different to free exercise videos. You’d made an appointment with yourself,” she said.

“Everyone has a chat before the sessions start, and it’s good for mothers after they’ve given birth, so they can see each others’ babies virtually.”

In fact, Tara believes that yoga from home has distinct advantages. For one, those who need the support of a table or chair for the poses are able to get hold of one easy and with minimum awkwardness, making them less self-conscious.

In addition, Tara, who runs the Maidenhead Great Park campaign group, feels that the environmental impact is positive enough that it is something she would like to continue when the pandemic is over.

“The air has been fresher lately – we should be doing what we can to maximise air quality,” she said.