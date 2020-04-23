Respite care centre rated good by CQC

A respite care service for adults with learning disabilities in the borough has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission.

The 9 Allenby Road Respite Service, run by Optalis, was rated good in every aspect by the CQC following an inspection on March 5. This covers the services’ safety, effectiveness, how caring it is, responsiveness and leadership.

The short break service gives parents and carers a break from caring, offering a safe environment for all who attend.

Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) lead member for adult social care, children’s services, health and mental health, paid tribute to the centre.

He said: “It’s important to emphasise that good really does mean good, its an extremely positive and favourable assessment.

“Being an ambitious person, I am keen to see it move to outstanding, and we have a very ambitious plan.

“Respite care can be extremely difficult service to provide, it requires compassion and dedication. That’s why it’s such a huge achievement.”