Remember When: Good Samaritan rescued child and father from the Thames

1970: The Pearce Hall was packed out as crowds of families gathered to look at the hundreds of models on display at the Maidenhead & District Model Railway Society’s annual exhibition.

It was the second year that the society had put on such an exhibition and nearly 1,500 people visited it during the day.

1975: A mystery Good Samaritan came to the aid of a young father and his 19-month-old son when they fell into the river.

Tom Stroud, his wife Sue and young son Ian had gone on a boat trip before the toddler fell in the water while disembarking at the landing stage in Ray Mead Road.

Despite not being able to swim, Mr Stroud jumped in to save his son, but both father and son were pulled under the water in strong currents.

A man who was walking down the road ran down the steps and grabbed Ian as he surfaced, before both Ian and Tom were pulled to safety.

The man left the scene without giving his name.

1975: Ellington Junior School was celebrating success after being crowned winners of the third-year section at Maidenhead & District Junior Schools’ FA six-a-side competition (main picture).

1985: SRS Endurance Maidenhead and District Sea Rangers were working hard to prepare their boats and equipment for a busy, fun-packed season of water activities.

The Rangers were repainting their 21ft pulling gig, built in 1947 by Morgan Giles at Southampton and acquired by SRS Endurance five years before it was featured in the paper.

The crew spent three years restoring the boat and maintained it each year.

1990: A number of local runners took part in the London Marathon.

Many of the runners were pushing themselves harder than ever before, including Maidenhead Athletic Club’s Duncan Hurdwell, who knocked a remarkable seven minutes off his previous personal best time to come 169th in 2 hours 29 minutes.

1990: Crowds turned out in the rain to cheer the Duchess of Kent when she visited Flackwell Heath.

Her visit, the first time royalty had come to the village, was for the opening of the new Age Concern Day Centre.

1995: More than 750 scouts, cubs and beavers gathered at the Magnet Leisure Centre for their biggest ever St George’s Day parade.

Youngsters from the town’s 12 scout groups paraded their colours along Holmanleaze before an inspection by the deputy mayor of the Royal Borough, Cllr Eileen Penfold.