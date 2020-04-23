Maidenhead Foodshare moves into former Argos unit after demand doubles

Maidenhead Foodshare has relocated to a bigger unit after demand for the service more than doubled.

The food bank, which was based in King Street, has moved to the former Argos unit in the Nicholsons Centre to cope with the increase and give volunteers more space to work during the coronavirus outbreak.

The charity had to quickly adapt when social distancing measures were introduced at the end of March and find a way to deliver food to people who use the service.

Debbie Gee, a trustee at Maidenhead Foodshare said it was previously supporting around 300 people a week but this has now increased to 744 – with demand still growing.

She said: “When COVID-19 was announced we knew we would get busy but we had no idea how busy it was going to be.

“It’s increasing daily, people are losing their jobs, I think foodbanks are going to become a regular shop on the High Street.

“We’re not turning anyone away and we don’t want to. We don’t care if someone turns up in a Porsche; we don’t know what their circumstances are.”

The charity has been given use of the Argos unit rent free for three months but said it will need a new permanent home after the crisis as it anticipates demand will stay high.

Debbie has also praised the community after more than 400 people volunteered to become drivers to deliver food parcels across the borough after an appeal on social media.

She said: “If it wasn’t for local community we would never ever have done this. It would have been impossible task. People have been so generous; people have given us masks and gloves. Local businesses have sent us food.”

She said the charity is still struggling to get enough food and needs to buy around £1,000 a week as ‘donations have dropped right off’.

“Having the money is great but it’s the food we need.”

Join the Maidenhead Foodshare group on Facebook if you are interested in volunteering to become a driver.

Visit http://foodshare.today/ to donate.