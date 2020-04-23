Cox Green community pub faces closure

The licensees of a popular Cox Green community pub have warned it may not survive the coronavirus outbreak as it continues to be charged rent.

The Barley Mow in Cox Green Lane has been told by Stonegate, the pub chain which owns the building, that it can defer its £18,200 quarterly rent by one month.

Husband and wife licensees Martin Hayes and Jenny Baish have warned that the pub, and many others like it, will not be around after the lockdown if they are forced to pay rent without income.

Martin said: “It’s shocking because we have no income and we cannot pay.

“They are saying we can defer it for one month, but it makes no difference.

“Our staff are desperate for it to stay open. We employ locals, it’s like a family.

“If they charge us full rent I don’t think there will be anything left after this.

“It’s the same for other community pubs. If they have to pay full rent they will all go bankrupt, and that’s not a nice thought for the community.”

With the pub now facing the prospect of going out of business, it has encouraged its loyal customers to back a petition calling on pub companies to cancel rents during the COVID-19 crisis.

Each person who signs the petition, which was created by the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA), will have their name added to a letter calling on pubco owners to reconsider their stances on charging rents.

Meanwhile, The Barley Mow has been struggling to come up with other means of securing the money required to pay the rent.

It received a £25,000 grant from the Government, which will help in the short term, but with the money needed for other expenses, it will not be enough to pay the rent.

Martin said: “The community are ‘1,000’ per cent behind us, but they are all in the same situation.

“Other pubs like the Craufurd Arms have done a fundraiser to keep the pub going, but we can’t do something like that because lots of our customers have got no work, they’re mostly builders and labourers.”

In a letter written on Tuesday, April 14, in response to CAMRA’s appeal, Simon Longbottom, Stonegate CEO, said: “We have deferred the collection of all rent and charges until further notice and will be working directly with our publicans to fairly assess individual cases where further assistance is needed as we understand this is a worrying time for all.

“It is vital to us that our pubs not only survive these extraordinary times but also have the support to re-establish their business when trading resumes.”

To view CAMRA’s petition visit https://camra.org.uk/ covid-19-response/save-pubs-cancel-rents/

To read Mr Longbottom’s letter in full visit go.aws/3bCETO5

A spokesman for Ei Group, which was acquired by Stonegate this year, said: “In the small percentage of our commercial properties, we are continuing to liaise with our tenants and have deferred rents in order to assist with cash flow as well as ensuring they are kept up to date with and are accessing the relevant Government support.”