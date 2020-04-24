Six-storey apartment block approved for Maidenhead High Street

A six-story block of flats is set to be built in Maidenhead High Street after a planning application was approved.

The application to build 14 flats at 106-108 High Street, above Poundland, was submitted by Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of Shanly Homes.

The application was permitted by the Royal Borough on Thursday, April 9.

Once complete, the site will also include an ‘undercroft’ 14-space car park, and 14 cycle spaces.

The application has received the support of the Maidenhead Civic Society.

Commenting on the application on behalf of the society, Martin McNamee, chair of the planning group, said: “This is an innovative application which leaves the High Street elevations unchanged but concentrates a new six-storey residential block to the rear of the site.

“The on-going, co-ordinated development of the West Street frontage to the rear of High Street retail units will be a challenge, but this is a positive attempt which also provides the benefit of parking.”

When work commences, the rear part of the existing building, facing West Street, will be demolished to enable the new six-storey construction.

The 14 flats will consist of six one-bed apartments and eight two-bed apartments. Of the eight two-beds, two will be wheelchair accessible.

The two-storey commercial section of the building that fronts onto the High Street will be retained. The building is identified as a non-listed building of architectural heritage interest.

To view the application in full visit http://publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/ and use reference 19/03606/OUT.