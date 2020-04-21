Bride-to-be walks down her road after wedding is cancelled

A bride-to-be whose wedding was cancelled because of coronavirus said her spirits were lifted when neighbours applauded her down the street on what would have been her special day.

Emily White, 33, and Scott Benyon, 35, were meant to get married at Lillibrooke Manor & Barns in Ockwells Road, Cox Green, on Saturday, April 11.

After two years of planning the couple were ‘completely ready’ to share their union with about 80 friends and family, followed by an evening reception with an additional 70 guests.

Prior to the wedding being officially cancelled about three weeks ago, as a result of new government legislation, Emily said she and Scott ‘knew it wasn’t going to be what we envisioned’.

“Slowly but surely all of our guests started pulling out,” she said.

“It did get to the point where we thought this isn’t going to be the wedding that we had planned.”

Emily said it was ‘really difficult’ for her and Scott to accept their dream wedding was not going ahead, but up until the day itself they had been accepting of the situation.

“But on the actual day it was obviously really difficult and really upsetting,” said Emily.

Thankfully for the couple a Whatsapp group for their road, Mallow Park, had been started by residents to support each other through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not just there to help people with necessities, Emily said the neighbours are trying to make children’s birthdays, and other special occasions, ‘a little bit more fun’ in the circumstances.

“Even though we can’t see each in close proximity, they suggested us walking down the street and everyone would have their own drink, and just clap,” said Emily. “It was so nice.”

Emily called it a ‘practice wedding’ for the couple who walked the length of Mallow Park alongside their daughter, and flower girl, Bella-Rose Benyon-White, who turned two on Saturday.

“It just completely lifts your spirits,” she said.

“We feel so lucky, because we can’t see our own family, it feels like there’s a real family ethos round here,” she said. “They’ve been amazing.”

Emily and Scott have postponed their wedding day, at the same venue, to Sunday, April 4 next year.

“All that matters at the end of the day is that we have our family and friends there,” said Emily.

Looking on the bright side, Emily says the extra year will allow the couple to save a little bit more and maybe invite some extra guests – including a number of their new-found ‘family’.